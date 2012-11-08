NEW YORK New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fired the state's emergency management chief, Steven Kuhr, for sending government workers to Kuhr's Long Island home to clear a tree toppled by Superstorm Sandy, according to media reports on Thursday.

Kuhr lost his job coordinating the state's response to disasters after the governor learned on Monday that Kuhr had deployed a crew to remove the tree from his East Northport driveway, the reports said. Kuhr was working in Albany during the storm and called in public workers from the Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management, the reports said.

At the time, crews were in high demand after Sandy's high winds and storm surges destroyed homes and wiped out power to about 1 million households on New York's Long Island.

Kuhr was appointed a little more than a year ago as director of the State Office of Emergency Management, with a $153,000 annual salary.

