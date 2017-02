NEW YORK New York Harbor will be open to high-priority cargo such as fuel shipments on Friday following storm Sandy, the U.S. Coast Guard said, if those cargos have a place to offload.

The key oil-importing hub was closed after the storm due to widespread damage in the area, helping create a fuel shortage in the region. Tanker traffic has been greatly restricted.

