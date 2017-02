NEW YORK New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext NYX.N intends to open as usual on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, but testing its contingency plan as well, "just in case," Larry Leibowitz, the company's chief operating officer, said on Tuesday.

"As of now, we are shooting hard to open tomorrow and fully expect to do so," he said in an interview.

(Reporting By John McCrank)