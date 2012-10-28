Wild boars roam Czech forests - and some of them are radioactive
PRAGUE The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat, a local delicacy. The boars are radioactive.
As U.S. Northeast braces for Hurricane Sandy, the following is a list of service suspensions for New York, New Jersey and District of Columbia area starting on Sunday evening:
* New York City Subway: to begin a staggered shutdown of the subway system and Metro North and Long Island Railroad commuter rail systems at 7 p.m. EDT - Metropolitan Transportation Authority
*New York City buses: To begin a shut down at 9 p.m. EST
*New Jersey Path trains to be suspended starting midnight
*MTA said it would accommodate customers leaving the Jets game in New Jersey before service is suspended
*Airlines expected to cease flights Sunday night at the five major airports in New York and New Jersey - Port Authority
*American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways, USAirways Group Inc to stop flights tonight at NY/NJ airports.
*JetBlue, American Airlines say they are closed through Wednesday morning. Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines say they are closed through Tuesday.
*Newark AirTrain, JFK AirTrain to monitor conditions and close down if wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour or more. After 7 p.m. passengers will not be able to use JFK AirTrain as the subway will be shut down.
*Port Authority warns tunnels, bridges closures "highly likely beginning tomorrow." To monitor tunnels, bridges for wind and flooding conditions on case-by-case basis, New York/New Jersey residents can get updates on www.panynj.gov/
*Amtrak to cancel Northeast Corridor service on Monday. Cancelling service North of New York starting 7 p.m. Sunday.
*Greyhound bus service in and out of NY stopping at midnight
*Staten Island Ferry will operate from Staten Island until 8 p.m. and from Manhattan until 8 p.m.
*NY Mayor Bloomberg ordered evacuation of city's zone A - areas close to the water and in danger of flooding.
*The Coast Guard is closing New York Harbor beginning tonight. Cruise ships scheduled for arrival Monday, Tuesday have been diverted
*New York City schools and District of Columbia schools closed Monday
*D.C. government to announce this evening if it will close on Monday.
*Maryland Transit Administration has cancelled MARC commuter rail service that connects D.C. with cities in Maryland and West Virginia on Monday.
*New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos were ordered to close Sunday afternoon.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Michael Erman; compiled by Sinead Carew; editing by Stacey Joyce)
