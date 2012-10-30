As the Northeast recovers from Hurricane Sandy, the following is a list of service updates for New York, New Jersey and the District of Columbia area:

* More than 15,770 flights had been canceled as of early Tuesday, covering Sunday through Wednesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com.

* JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports are closed until further notice, according to the Port Authority.

* Dulles and Reagan airports near Washington, D.C., Philadelphia International Airport and Boston's Logan Airport all said some flights would resume on Tuesday afternoon.

* US Airways Group Inc is not operating in New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and several other Northeast airports on Tuesday. Service is expected to resume on Wednesday at all airports except LaGuardia, JFK and Newark.

* American Airlines has flights scheduled into Richmond, Virginia, several Ohio airports, Pittsburgh and Boston on Tuesday. It said flights may not operate into LaGuardia, JFK and Newark on Wednesday.

* United Airlines said the weather had delayed its planned resumption of service at Newark, but it plans to resume inbound flights there on Wednesday if conditions allow.

* JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines plan to resume service to Washington and Boston later on Tuesday. JetBlue said it was waiting for reports on conditions, but it plans to resume service to JFK, LaGuardia and Newark on Wednesday afternoon if conditions allow.

* Amtrak canceled most service in the Northeast on Tuesday and said it would make a decision later in the day about restoring limited service on Wednesday.

* Greyhound closed service in and out of Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Baltimore and other cities on Sunday. A spokesman said Greyhound would evaluate roads and conditions on Tuesday to decide when to reopen routes.

* The Holland Tunnel and Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (recently renamed Hugh L. Carey Tunnel) were still closed as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. The state canal system was also closed.

* New Jersey PATH trains are likely to be suspended for at least a week to 10 days, Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday.

* New York City Subway is unlikely to resume service before four or five days, New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

* Mayor Bloomberg said the city hoped to begin limited bus service on Tuesday and restore full service on Wednesday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said separately that all bus fares would be suspended on Tuesday.

* New Jersey Transit, the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road were working to restore service to the damaged rail lines, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

* Bloomberg ordered evacuation on Sunday of the city's zone A that included areas close to the water. The city said shelters would remain open until residents could safely return to their homes.

* New York City schools are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. District of Columbia schools are closed on Tuesday but will open on Wednesday.

* Federal government offices in the Washington, D.C., area and the District of Columbia's local government were closed on Tuesday but will re-open on Wednesday.

* Metro rail and bus service in and around Washington, D.C., began running on modified schedules on Tuesday afternoon and were expected to return to normal service on Wednesday, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

* MARC train and bus service, which connects Washington, D.C., with cities in Maryland and West Virginia, was suspended on Tuesday. The Maryland Transit Administration said it would announce plans later on Tuesday for restoring MARC service.

* Maryland state government facilities were closed on Tuesday. Maryland canceled early voting service on Monday and Tuesday for the November 6 U.S. presidential election. The state set a makeup early voting day for Friday.

* New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos were ordered to close on Sunday. They are expected to remain closed as long as a state of emergency exists.

