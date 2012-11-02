WASHINGTON The Department of Energy said on Friday it will loan diesel from the Northeast emergency heating oil reserve to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Sandy.

The DOE said the fuel will be distributed to emergency responders in New York and New Jersey starting as early as tomorrow. "This includes fuel for emergency equipment and buildings, including electrical generators, water pumps, GSA buildings, trucks and other vehicles," the DOE said. The government will draw down about 2 million gallons initially, and could loan more as needed

