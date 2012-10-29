NEW YORK NuStar Energy and Magellan Midstream Partners, two of the biggest players in the nation's pipeline and storage terminal business, have shut terminals expected to be impacted by Hurricane Sandy,

NuStar has already shut three terminals along the Eastern Seaboard from Virginia to New Jersey and is in the process of shutting down four others in the region by Monday afternoon.

Magellan has suspended operations at their Wilmington, Delaware and New Haven, Connecticut terminals. Operations at their Richmond, Virginia terminal remain normal.

(Reporting By Janet McGurty)