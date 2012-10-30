U.S. pipeline and storage terminal company NuStar Energy (NS.N) said its Paulsboro, New Jersey, terminal should be back in operation Tuesday evening.

It also said initial assessment of damage from the storm Sandy showed significant high-water damage to its marine and storage terminal at Linden, New Jersey, which was without power. Timing for a return to operation is pending, the company said.

Nustar said there was no damage to the Virginia Beach, Virginia, facility, and it was back in operation. There was virtually no damage to the terminal at Dumfries, Virginia, and it should be back in operation Thursday morning, Nustar said.

There was some flooding in the Piney Point, Maryland, terminal and some tank insulation damage, and the terminal has power, but high water has limited access to the pier. The timing of a return to operation is pending.

Nustar's terminal in Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, had no apparent damage and the timing of its return to operation is pending.

