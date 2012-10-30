Boats and flotsam rest on the shoreline near Highway 35 after they were washed up from Hurricane Sandy in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke on Tuesday to scenes of destruction wrought by monster storm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A large section of a piling and other debris are seen inside a picnic pavilion in a playground at the end of Pacific Avenue in the north end of Atlantic City, New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy made landfall October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke on Tuesday to scenes of destruction wrought by monster storm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A man takes a picture of the flooded Plaza Shops under One New York Plaza in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke on Tuesday to scenes of destruction wrought by monster storm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

East Coast electric companies say outages from Hurricane Sandy so far have hit more than 8.1 million homes and businesses, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said in a report early on Tuesday.

Sandy made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey at about 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, the DOE said.

New Jersey was the hardest hit state with about 2.5 million customers out, about 62 percent of the state total.

Other hard hit states include Connecticut with 31 percent or 626,400 customers out; Rhode Island with 23 percent or 116,300 out; West Virginia with 21 percent or 212,100 customers out; New York with 21 percent or about 2 million out; Pennsylvania with 20 percent or 1.3 million out; and New Hampshire with 20 percent or 142,000 out.

The utilities with the most customers out of service were units of FirstEnergy Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Consolidated Edison, Northeast Utilities, PPL Corp, National Grid PLC, Pepco Holdings Group Inc and Iberdrola SA.

