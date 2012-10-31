A utility pole, carrying 230,000 volts of electrical power to Atlantic City, is held in place by a truck crane after it snapped from the high winds of Hurricane Sandy in Pleasantville, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Utility crews work to restore power on transmission lines carrying 230,000 volts of electrical power to Atlantic City, that were damaged from the high winds of Hurricane Sandy in Pleasantville, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Power lines devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Devin Vilardi, Manager, stands with a flash light outside Professor Thom's bar that is still serving drinks even though they have no power in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A ConEd worker works to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A view of the lit-up Empire State Building from Union Square Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

East Coast electric companies report that outages from Hurricane Sandy have hit more than 8.2 million homes and businesses, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said in a report early on Tuesday.

The impact was just shy of the 8.38 million homes and businesses that lost power during Hurricane Irene last year.

Sandy made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey, at about 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, the DOE said.

New Jersey was the hardest hit state with about 65 percent of customers, or 2.6 million, without power.

Other hard-hit states include Connecticut with 31 percent of customers, or 626,500, customers out; West Virginia with 27 percent, or 271,700, out; New York with 23 percent, or 2.1 million, out; and Rhode Island with 23 percent, or 116,500, out.

The utilities with the most customers currently without power were units of FirstEnergy Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Consolidated Edison, Northeast Utilities, Exelon Corp, PPL Corp, National Grid PLC and Pepco Holdings Group Inc.

The utilities said they expect to restore power within seven to 10 days.

(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)