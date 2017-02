Dozens of U.S. companies postponed releasing quarterly results after superstorm Sandy hit the U.S. east coast, disrupting power supplies and transportation and flooding large parts of New York city.

All U.S. stock markets will be closed through Tuesday. .N

Companies announcing delayed results and/or conference calls:

-- Abiomed Inc (ABMD.O) rescheduled second-quarter conference call to November 1 at 8 am Eastern Time.

-- Accelrys Inc ACCL.O rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, after market.

-- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR.O) rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to October 31.

-- Advent Software Inc ADVS.O rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to October 30.

-- Aegion Corp (AEGN.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, after market closes. Its conference call will be held on November 1, 9.30 am Eastern Time.

-- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31. Will hold a teleconference at 11.00 am Eastern Time.

-- AGCO Corp (AGCO.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, 8 am Eastern Time from October 30.

-- American Capital Agency Corp (AGNC.O) rescheduled its shareholder call to November 1. The earnings call may be further postponed depending on when equity markets reopen, it said.

-- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL.O) rescheduled third- quarter results to aftermarket on November 1. The conference call will be held at 10 am Eastern Time on November 2.

-- Arkansas Best Corp ABFS.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 from October 30.

-- Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI.N) rescheduled its third-quarter conference call and webcast, and said new timings would be announced later.

-- Aspen Technology (AZPN.O) rescheduled first-quarter conference call to November 1, 8 am Eastern Time.

-- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O) rescheduled first-quarter results to November 1.

-- Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, after market. The company will host a conference call on November 2 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

-- Avon Products Inc (AVP.N) tentatively rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1. The company said it would confirm once the weather stabilized.

-- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 after market close.

-- Blackbaud Inc (BLKB.O) rescheduled third-quarter conference call to November 1.

-- Brightcove Inc (BCOV.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 from October 30.

-- Carmike Cinemas Inc CKEC.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1.

-- Cell Therapeutics Inc (CTIC.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 from October 30, and will hold its conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

-- Cerus Corp (CERS.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 7 after markets close.

-- Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS.O) rescheduled second-quarter results to October 31 at about 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

-- Compugen Ltd (CGEN.TA) (CGEN.O) rescheduled third-quarter results conference call to November 5.

-- Con-way Inc CNW.N rescheduled third-quarter earnings report to October 31, after market. Conference call will be held on November 1, starting at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

-- Cummins Inc (CMI.N) pushed back earnings by a day to October 31, 7 am ET.

-- Danaos Corp (DAC.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5, after markets close.

-- Dendreon Corp DNDN.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 2 and will hold its investor conference call the same day at 9 am Eastern Time.

-- DreamWorks Animations SKG Inc DWA.O rescheduled third- quarter earnings announcement and conference call for November 1, after markets close.

-- Drew Industries Inc DW.N rescheduled third-quarter to November 1, before market and a conference call will follow at 1 pm.

-- Entergy Corp (ETR.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings conference call to November 5.

-- Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 and will hold its quarterly conference call at 5.30 pm Eastern Time.

-- Exelon Corp (EXC.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings call to November 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, from October 31.

-- GNC Holdings Inc (GNC.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings call to November 1 at 10 am Eastern Time.

-- Heartland Payment Systems Inc HPY.N rescheduled its conference call to November 1 at 9 am Eastern Time. Results will be issued prior to the market open on the same day.

-- Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII.O): rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31.

-- Hess Corp (HES.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings conference call to November 2, at 10 am Eastern Time.

-- hhgregg Inc (HGG.N) rescheduled second-quarter results to November 2.

-- Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 at 5 pm Eastern Time, from October 30.

-- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings to October 31, after market, and the conference call will be held on November 1 at 10 am Eastern Time.

-- ICG Group Inc ICGE.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5, before market. The Company will host a conference call at 10 am Eastern Time that morning.

-- Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON.O) rescheduled third-quarter results and earnings call to November 1.

-- Integrated Silicon Solution Inc ISSI.O rescheduled fourth-quarter results conference call to November 1, 4.30 pm Eastern Time.

-- Intelsat S.A. INTHBP.UL rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to November 5 from October 31.

-- Itron Inc (ITRI.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, 8.00 am Eastern Time.

-- ITT Corp (ITT.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 2, 7 am Eastern Time.

-- Kaman Corp KAMN.O rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, after the bell. A webcast and conference call will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time on November 1.

-- Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC.N) rescheduled third-quarter conference call to October 31, 10 am Pacific Time.

-- L-3 Communications (LLL.N) rescheduled third-quarter conference call to November 1 at 11 am Eastern Time. The press release of the quarterly results will be issued on the same day before market.

-- Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O) rescheduled its third-quarter earnings and conference call to November 1.

-- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA.O) rescheduled third- quarter results to October 31, before market opens.

-- MannKind Corp (MNKD.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, and will host a conference call at 6 pm Eastern Time.

-- Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc MSO.N rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 from October 30.

-- MCG Capital Corporation MCGC.O: canceled its conference call scheduled for October 30, 9 am. It will instead file prepared remarks with the SEC on an 8-K.

-- M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 before market opens, and will host a conference call at 12.30 pm Eastern Time.

-- Meadowbrook Insurance Group Inc MIG.N rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 after market, from October 29.

-- Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31 from October 30.

-- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.O): rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, and will hold its conference call at 5 pm Eastern Time.

-- MPG Office Trust Inc (MPG.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5, after market.

-- MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM.N) rescheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter results to October 31 from October 30.

-- NCI Inc (NCIT.O) rescheduled third-quarter to November 7 after market. Conference call will be at 5 pm Eastern Time.

-- Neustar Inc (NSR.N) rescheduled its third-quarter results and conference call to November 5, after market.

-- Newtek Business Services (NEWT.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31 at 4:15 pm Eastern Time.

-- NiSource Inc (NI.N) rescheduled its third-quarter results to November 2. The company's analysts conference call is now scheduled for 9 am Eastern Time on November 2.

-- NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings conference call to November 2 from October 31.

-- Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS.N) rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to premarket on October 31.

-- Office Depot ODP.N rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement and conference call to November 6.

-- Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc ONXX.O rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement to November 1, and host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

-- Papa John's International Inc (PZZA.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, at 5 pm Eastern Time. Conference call will be held on Nov 1, at 10 am Eastern Time.

-- Parkway Properties Inc (PKY.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, after market, followed by a conference call at 5 pm Eastern Time.

-- PartnerRe Ltd PRE.N rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, after market.

-- Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG.N) rescheduled third- quarter earnings release and conference call to November 2.

-- Pentair Ltd (PNR.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1 from October 30.

-- Peregrine Semiconductor Corp PSMI.O rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31 from October 29.

-- Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to November 1, before the bell, from October 30.

-- Post Properties Inc PPS.N will hold its quarterly conference call on October 31 at 12 noon Eastern Time. The company released results on October 29.

-- Qiagen NV QGEN.DE (QGEN.O) now plans to issue its third-quarter results in on November 4 at 12 noon Eastern Time.

-- Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) rescheduled second-quarter results to November 1.

-- Republic Airways Holdings Inc RJET.O: rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, at 1 pm Eastern Time.

-- Rogers Corp (ROG.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to about two hours before the market on November 5.

-- Rudolph Technologies RTEC.O rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to October 31.

-- Saba SABA.O rescheduled conference call to November 5.

-- Saia Inc (SAIA.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, before market opens.

-- Sanmina-SCI Corp (SANM.O) rescheduled fourth-quarter results to October 30, after market. Hosts a conference call on October 31 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

-- Scana Corp (SCG.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 6, before the market opens.

-- Seagate Technology plc (STX.O) rescheduled first-quarter 2013 results and conference call to October 31.

-- Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N) rescheduled third-quarter results announcement to November 2.

-- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, 7.30 am Eastern Time.

-- Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1.

-- Solta Medical Inc SLTM.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1, before market opens, and will host a conference call at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

-- Sourcefire Inc FIRE.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 1.

-- Southern Co (SO.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5, 7.30 am Eastern Time.

-- Sterling Bancorp (STL.N) rescheduled third-quarter results and related conference call to November 2 from October 30.

-- Sungard Data Systems Inc BAINSD.UL rescheduled third-quarter results to October 31, and will host a conference call at 4.15 pm Eastern Time.

-- Systemax Inc (SYX.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement to November 1, after market. The Company will host an earnings teleconference at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

-- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) rescheduled second-quarter results and conference call from October 30. The new schedule will be announced later.

-- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TARO.N) rescheduled announcement of results for quarter ended September 30 to November 1, after market closes from October 30.

-- Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5 at 6:30 am Eastern Time from October 29. The company will hold a live Q&A session at 8 am Eastern Time.

-- Texas Roadhouse (TXRH.O) rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to November 1.

-- The Corporate Executive Board Co (CEB.N) rescheduled third-quarter results and conference call to November 1.

-- The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N rescheduled third-quarter earnings and conference call to November 2 from October 31.

-- Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) rescheduled earnings announcement to November 2 from October 30.

-- Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5 and will hold a conference call at 8.30 am Eastern Time.

-- TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O) rescheduled third-quarter earnings release to November 1.

-- True Religion Apparel Inc TRLG.O rescheduled third-quarter results to November 5 before market.

-- USA Mobility Inc USMO.O rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement to November 1, 4.30 pm Eastern Time.

-- Unilife Corp (UNIS.O) rescheduled the release of its first-quarter results to November 8 at 4.05 pm Eastern Time. It will hold a conference call at 4.30 pm the same day.

-- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N) rescheduled third-quarter results to November 2, before market.

-- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) rescheduled third-quarter earnings and conference call to after market close on November 1 from October 29.

-- Virtusa Corp (VRTU.O) rescheduled second-quarter earnings to November 1 and will hold a conference call at 5 pm Eastern Time.

-- Vision-Sciences Inc VSCI.O rescheduled second-quarter results to November 5. Conference call will follow on November 6.

-- Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings announcement to October 31 from October 30.

-- Waste Management Inc (WM.N) rescheduled third-quarter earnings conference call to October 31, 10 am Eastern Time from October 30.

-- Weingarten Realty (WRI.N) rescheduled its conference call previously scheduled for October 29.

(Compiled by Bijoy Koyitty and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)