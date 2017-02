A coconut tree falls and is washed away by rains from Hurricane Sandy, as a river swells to dangerous levels and threatens homes along the bank, in Port-au-Prince October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Beach combers walk the shoreline under the Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Sandy passes offshore October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A man pushes a trolley beside fallen trees and power lines on a street in Santiago de Cuba October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Stanley Sicinski looks at storm surf before sunrise in St. Augustine Beach, Florida, as Tropical Storm Sandy passes offshore October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

MIAMI Tropical cyclone Sandy regained hurricane strength on Saturday after flagging wind speeds earlier in the day triggered its downgrade to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At 8 a.m. EDT, the Miami-based Hurricane Center said Sandy's top sustained winds were 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), making it a weak Category 1 hurricane.

The massive storm, with a rapidly expanding wind field, was located about 335 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving on a north-northeast track toward its expected landfall early next week on the northeast U.S. coast.

