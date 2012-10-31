Oct 31 Power companies had restored electricity

to some 2 million customers across the East Coast by early

on Wednesday, although the pace of recovery in New York appeared

to lag behind other hard-hit states, federal data showed.

Over 6.2 million homes and businesses remained without power

by Wednesday morning, down from 8.4 million customers at peak,

according to a Department of Energy collection of data.

That was slightly more than lost service following last

year's Hurricane Irene. [ID:nL1E8LV6Q0]

The following is an state-by-state breakout of customers

affected by outages:

State Current Percent Peak Customers

Outages of Outages Restored

Customers Since Peak

Without

Power

Connecticut 486,927 24 626,559 139,632

Delaware 2,757 <1 45,137 42,380

Kentucky 3,196 <1 8,379 5,183

Maine 16,726 1 90,727 74,001

Maryland 127,037 5 311,020 183,983

Massachusetts 104,652 3 298,072 193,420

Michigan 69,006 3 120,637 51,631

New Hampshire 70,848 10 141,992 71,144

New Jersey 2,040,195 51 2,615,291 575,096

New York 1,933,126 21 2,097,933 164,807

Ohio 158,243 2 267,323 1,080

Pennsylvania 852,458 13 1,267,512 415,054

Rhode Island 64,218 13 116,592 52,374

Vermont 1,807 <1 17,959 ,152

Virginia 40,771 1 182,811 1,040

West Virginia 225,799 22 271,765 ,966

Totals 6,197,766 8,479,709 2,281,943

