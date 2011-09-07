Tropical Depression 14, which formed on Tuesday evening, was moving westward and is expected to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest report.

At 11:00 p.m. EST (0300 GMT), the depression was located about 995 miles west-southwest of The Cape Verde Islands and about 1580 miles east of The Lesser Antilles, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h).

"The depression is moving toward the west near 18 miles per hour (30 km/h). A westward or west-northwestward motion with some increase in forward speed are expected during the next day or two," the NHC said.

If it develops into a storm, it would be named Maria. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)