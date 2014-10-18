MEXICO CITY Tropical storm Trudy formed off Mexico's Pacific coast late on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a statement forecasting life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in southern regions of the country.

The storm, which was headed north at about 5 miles (7 km) per hour, was about 85 miles (140 km) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco on Friday evening and expected to make landfall in southern Mexico on Saturday.

With sustained winds of nearly 40 mph (65 km/h), Trudy is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches (15-30 cm) of rain on the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca over the next few days.

The storm could strengthen before making landfall, when it is expected to weaken.

