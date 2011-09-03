A Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) image taken from NASA’s Terra satellite shows Tropical Storm Lee extending from the Yucatan Peninsula across the Gulf of Mexico and over southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama September 2, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

NEW ORLEANS Southern Louisiana was coping fairly well with wind and rains from Tropical Storm Lee on Saturday but New Orleans officials warned residents against complacency amid the storm's slow onslaught.

New Orleans, devastated by Hurricane Katrina six years ago, saw heavy rain in the area overnight and in the early morning as the storm in the Gulf of Mexico advanced toward land.

Late Saturday the center of Lee was 60 miles west-southwest of Morgan City, with maximum winds of 60 mph. Winds were expected to stay below the 74 miles per hour threshold of hurricane strength as the storm crawls ashore on Saturday evening.

"This storm is moving painfully slow," Mayor Mitch Landrieu told reporters said at an afternoon news conference, but he told citizens not to drop their guard.

"Don't go to sleep on this storm," he said. "The message today is that we are not out of the woods, notwithstanding the fact that the sun was shining a half hour ago."

The slivers of sunny weather in the afternoon brought some tourists out and drew grumbles from some local businesses that advance reports on Lee may have been overdone.

But Landrieu warned that stormy conditions could continue for the next 36 hours.

On Saturday night, the mayor said, "We can expect to get what we got last night," including flooding, high tides and an elevated risk of tornadoes.

The storm was expected to bring up to 20 inches of rain to southeast Louisiana over the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday for areas southwest, west and north of New Orleans. A tornado watch also was in effect until 10 p.m. for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage in the New Orleans area. Motor traffic stayed light on city streets, which were mostly clear and passable late on Saturday despite "ponds" here and there where storm drains were clogged.

NO SERIOUS FLOODING, OUTAGES BEING FIXED

Landrieu said that all drainage pumps and pumping stations in the city were operating normally. One station on the west bank of the Mississippi River operated on generator power for several hours in the morning during a power outage, he said.

"The greatest risk for us is to get a lot of rain in a very short period of time," overwhelming pumps, Landrieu said.

Utility company Entergy spokesman Charles Rice said about 6,000 households remained without power at midday in New Orleans and 8,000 in next-door Jefferson Parish.

The parish, covering much of the city's suburbs, had ordered a mandatory evacuation for the towns of Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria, Parish council member Chris Roberts said.

He said if residents in low-lying spots didn't leave now, it could be a couple of days before they were able to get out.

In suburban Plaquemines Parish, Parish President Billy Nungesser reported "a lot of flooding on Highway 23," with one lane completely underwater near the Empire Bridge.

A few reports of water entering homes had come in lower Terrebonne Parish, according to parish officials. Some streets were flooded in Houma and Dulac, and a voluntary evacuation advisory was in effect for low-lying areas of the parish nearest the coast. About 60 people had gone to a shelter.

In the city, some visitors and residents, like newlyweds Tara and Jeff DeMond of St. Louis, were trying to adjust.

Clad in a sleek white dress and still holding her bridal bouquet, Tara stood in the lobby of Hotel Monteleone signing a marriage certificate as her husband looked on.

"We were planning to take a gondola ride in City Park and then get married in the park, under the old oak trees" until the rain squelched the plan, Jeff DeMond said.

They thought they might try to hold the ceremony next to the pool on the hotel's roof, but rain squalls ruined that.

The hotel concierge came to the rescue, offering the pair the use of a suite. "We finally got married at 10 o'clock in Suite 1450," Tara DeMond said with a laugh.

Martial Voitier, manager of Mandina's on Canal Street, said the popular restaurant generally serves a big lunch crowd, but "we don't have one today thanks to the news."

Voitier said it was important to warn the public about bad weather but he called forecasts about the storm overblown.

"We had a terrible dinner last night, and lunch is not looking any better," Voitier said.

Mandina's was nearly destroyed by the flood that followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The restaurant had to be completely renovated before it reopened the following year.

Katrina flooded 80 percent of New Orleans, killed 1,500 people and caused more than $80 billion in damage. Half of the city is below sea level, protected by levees and flood gates.

