MOBILE, Ala Governor Haley Barbour declared a state of emergency on Friday for southern Mississippi ahead of Tropical Storm Lee.

"Do not underestimate the impact of this system of tropical weather," Barbour said in a statement. "While it is not a hurricane, this weather system is expected to cause tremendous flooding. Make preparations now to protect your family and your property."

The affected areas include George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Marion, Pearl River and Stone counties.

The National Weather Service is predicting more than 12 inches of rain could fall along the Mississippi coast as a result of the storm, which was upgraded to a Tropical Storm from a Tropical Depression on Friday. A flash flood watch is in effect in some areas.

