A college student stranded in her car for nine days on a barren northern Arizona road has been rescued after living on candy bars and melted snow, authorities said.

Arizona State University student Lauren Weinberg, 23, was found Wednesday by two U.S. Forest Service employees patrolling on snowmobiles, Coconino County Sheriff's Office patrol Lieutenant Jim Coffey said.

Weinberg, who was found about 46 miles from the town of Winslow, was reported missing after she was last seen in Phoenix on December 11, the sheriff's office said.

On December 12, Weinberg was driving her sedan in northern Arizona, with no specific destination in mind, when her car got stuck in over 18 inches of snow, Coffey said.

She was stuck near what is a "well traveled" highway in the summer, Coffey said. "But in winter like this, it becomes impassible," he added.

Weinberg survived on two candy bars and a clear plastic bottle she filled with snow, which she allowed to melt in the sun, the sheriff's office said. She was taken by patrol car to Flagstaff Medical Center.

"There was concerns over frostbite and the dehydration, to make sure she was evaluated," Coffey said.

She was "very happy to be alive and appeared to be in good health," he said.

Weinberg has since been released from the hospital, medical center spokeswoman Starla Collins said.

"I am so thankful to be alive and warm," Weinberg said in a statement released by the hospital.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, because they worked. There were times I was afraid but mostly I had faith I would be found," she said.

Weinberg could not be reached for further comment.

Coconino County authorities had not been actively looking for Weinberg based on a missing person report filed more than 100 miles to the south with Phoenix police, Coffey said.

The forest service employees who found Weinberg were on patrol to see if winter road closure gates were secure, said sheriff's office said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by David Bailey)