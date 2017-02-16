ZURICH Straumann (STMN.S) Chief Executive Marco Gadola is on the hunt for a 3D printing partner, saying on Thursday it is likely that the Swiss dental implant maker will reach distribution agreement over the next 12 months that includes a possible ownership stake.

"What we have to offer is a worldwide distribution network, especially when it comes to penetrating dentists' offices," Gadola said in an interview . "More and more dentists are looking at 3D printing in their own offices."

Gadola said fast-growing 3D printing applications for dentists is one of the few remaining gaps in the company's push to become what he calls a "total solutions" provider.

"The probability is rather high" that such a distribution pact will emerge over the next year, he said.

Straumann's full-year 2016 net income tripled to 230 million Swiss francs ($229 million), helped by a one-time tax gain related to the acquisition of Brazil's Neodent. It plans to pay a dividend of 4.25 francs per share.

($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs)

