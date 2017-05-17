Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 billion pound deal
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
ZURICH Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited has sold its roughly 3.4 percent stake in Straumann (STMN.S), the Swiss dental implant maker said on Wednesday.
"Singapore's SWF GIC sells remaining 0.54m $STMN shares (c.3.4% o/s) after a new all-time high and similar transaction in $UBS on Monday," Basel-based Straumann said in a tweet from its investor relations account, referring to GIC's selling a chunk of its UBS (UBSG.S) stake this week.
Straumann shares were seen opening down 1.9 percent on the news JBPRE04. The GIC stake would have been worth around 300 million Swiss francs ($305 million), based on Straumann's 8.76 billion franc market capitalization.
LONDON/FRANKFURT Delivery Hero is aiming to raise around 927 million euros through a stock market listing that could value the online takeaway food delivery group at up to 4.4 billion euros.
MONTREAL The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.