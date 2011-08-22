NEW YORK Nafissatou Diallo, the hotel maid who accused former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault, arrived at a New York courthouse on Monday for a meeting with prosecutors at which they were expected to tell her they were dropping criminal charges.

Diallo arrived with her attorney, Kenneth Thompson, who told reporters over the weekend he expected the Manhattan District Attorney's office to drop charges. New York news media have reported prosecutors will ask the judge overseeing the case to dismiss charges including sexual assault and attempted rape.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Daniel Trotta)