NEW YORK Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn is looking forward to a court hearing on Tuesday when a New York judge is expected to dismiss criminal sexual assault charges, the Frenchman's lawyers said on Monday.

"We have maintained from the beginning of this case that our client is innocent," lawyers William Taylor and Benjamin Brafman said after prosecutors filed court papers on Monday recommending dismissal of the charges.

The office of the Manhattan District Attorney gave up hope they could convict Strauss-Kahn after losing faith in their star witness, Nafissatou Diallo, 32, a hotel maid from Guinea who accused Strauss-Kahn of forcing her to perform oral sex on May 14.

"We also maintained that there were many reasons to believe that Mr. Strauss-Kahn's accuser was not credible," the statement by Strauss-Kahn's lawyers said.

"Mr. Strauss-Kahn and his family are grateful that the District Attorney's office took our concerns seriously and concluded on its own that this case cannot proceed further. We look forward to attending the hearing on Tuesday."

