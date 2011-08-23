NEW YORK Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn issued the following statement after a judge dismissed sexual assault charges against him on Tuesday:

"These past two and a half months have been a nightmare for me and my family. I want to thank all the friends in France and in the United States who have believed in my innocence, and to the thousands of people who sent us their support personally and in writing. I am most deeply grateful to my wife and family who have gone through this ordeal with me.

"We also want to express our appreciation to Judge Obus and his staff and especially to all the people who work in this court who made such an effort to protect my wife and me whenever we came here.

"Finally, we are obviously gratified that the District Attorney agreed with my lawyers that this case had to be dismissed. We appreciate his professionalism and that of the people who were involved in that decision.

"We will have nothing further to say about this matter and we look forward to returning to our home and resuming something of a more normal life."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Peter Cooney)