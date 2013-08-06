Actress Meryl Streep presents the Oscar for best actor at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro, who last appeared together on screen nearly 20 years ago in "Marvin's Room," will star in the film adaptation of Ann Leary's best-selling novel "The Good House," its producers said on Tuesday.

It will be the fourth film for the pair, who also worked together in the 1978 war drama "The Deer Hunter" and 1984's romantic tale "Falling in Love."

Streep, 64, will play New England realtor Hildy Good, a not-so recovering alcoholic, opposite De Niro, 69, as her rekindled old flame Frank Getchell.

Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham is set to adapt the book for the screen. Karen Lunder, the executive vice president of FilmNation Entertainment, has acquired the rights.

