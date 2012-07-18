Phillips 66's profit misses on lower refining margins
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
Stryker Corp (SYK.N) on Wednesday posted second-quarter earnings excluding charges that missed the average analyst estimate by a penny, as unfavorable currency translations hurt net sales.
Net earnings were $325 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $310 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time charges, Stryker earned 98 cents a share. Analysts on average expected 99 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 2.9 percent to $2.1 billion in the quarter.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly in Chicago; editing by Andre Grenon)
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.
NEW YORK Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as sturdy financial markets buoyed its buyout investments.