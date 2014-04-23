Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp (SYK.N) reported a 77 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday as higher expenses offset a 5 percent rise in sales.
Quarterly net earnings fell to $70 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $304 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 5.3 percent to $2.31 billion.
The company said research and development expenses rose 16 percent in the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 32 percent and intangibles amortization rose 41 percent.
Excluding items such as product recall and acquisition charges, Stryker said it earned $1.06 per share, a decrease of 3 percent from a year earlier.
Stryker said it still expects full-year 2014 sales growth in the range of 4.5 percent to 6 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.90, excluding amortization of intangible assets.
Shares of Stryker, which closed at $78.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, were unchanged after hours.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.