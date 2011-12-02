HOUSTON A Rice University student has started an online campaign called Save Duncan's Butt to help him pay for the $15,000 worth of school property he damaged with his derriere while streaking.

Rice junior Duncan Eddy's problems began on Halloween night, when he and a group of fellow students stripped, lathered themselves in shaving cream and stormed a campus library as part of a student tradition that involves leaving body prints on the library windows.

Eddy's trip to the library, however, ended with a shattered window and a bloody rear end. He is now seeking help from friends and Rice alumni to help him pay the bill.

"Quite simply, if I cannot raise the money, I will not be able to remain at Rice," he wrote on his website, saveduncansbutt.com. As of midday on Friday, the site had generated more than $8,000 and had been shared on Facebook more than 1,600 times.

For $20, donors receive a T-shirt commemorating the naked run.

"I would like to thank all of my friends from Baker, as well as the rest of the Rice community, who have been incredibly supportive during this stressful time - even if I have been the butt of a few asinine jokes," Eddy wrote on the website.

The streak, known as Baker 13, is named after one of the university's residential colleges and is held on the 13th and 31st of each month.

"The movement to support Duncan spread really fast," said Claire Garney, a Rice University junior in Baker College.

Ian Chmar, who is also a junior in Baker, contributed $50 to the campaign. He said he was Eddy's roommate last year and that he streaked with Eddy and some 200 others this Halloween.

"From what I hear, the university is cracking down on him pretty hard," Chmar told Reuters on Friday.

A similar incident happened in 2008 during Baker 13, and the student was charged $15,900, said B.J. Almond, a university spokesman.

Almond confirmed that Eddy has been charged $15,000, but he declined to comment further, saying that the university does not discuss student disciplinary matters. Eddy told Reuters in an e-mail he was not giving interviews.

"This whole thing has turned into a circus," he wrote. "Right now, I'm just trying to get through exams."

