The 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

DETROIT Subaru of America is recalling up to 47,419 cars and crossover vehicles in the United States equipped with remote starters because the engines could start on their own.

The recall affects some Legacy and Outback cars from model years 2010 through 2013, Impreza sedans from 2012 and 2013, and XV Crosstrek crossover vehicles from 2013, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If the remote starter key fob is dropped, it may start the engine without the ignition button on the fob being pressed, according to NHTSA documents. The engine may start and run for up to 15 minutes, and may continue to start and stop until the fob battery is depleted or until the vehicle runs out of gas.

If the vehicle is parked in an enclosed area, such as a garage, there is a risk of asphyxiation from a build-up of carbon monoxide, according to NHTSA documents.

A spokesman for Subaru, a unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, said no accidents or injuries had been reported in connection with the issue. There was no mention of accidents or injuries in the NHTSA filing.

The affected cars all have automatic or continuously variable transmissions, according to NHTSA documents.

Subaru will notify owners and dealers and replace the remote starter fob at no charge, according to NHTSA documents. The recall is expected to begin by the end of April.

The recall affects only vehicles in which Subaru of America remote starter accessory kits have been installed, not original-equipment keyless entry fobs integrated on the vehicle key, according to NHTSA documents.

The defect does not pose a risk while driving because a remote starter system is deactivated after a vehicle is started with a key, according to NHTSA documents.

(Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by John Wallace)