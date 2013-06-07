KHARTOUM Sudanese police used teargas to break up an anti-government protest in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses said.

Some 150 people gathered near a mosque in the Omdurman suburb to protest against high inflation, shouting "the people want to overthrow the regime" and throwing stones at police, several witnesses told Reuters.

Among the protesters were residents from a region north of Khartoum displaced by a dam, who complained they had not been compensated for the loss of their homes.

Police, who dispersed the crowd, were not immediately available for comment.

Sudan has avoided an "Arab spring" of the type that unseated rulers in Egypt and Tunisia, but President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has faced small street protests and dissent from inside his ruling circles.

