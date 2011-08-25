MOBILE, Ala An Alabama couple facing financial hardship turned themselves in to authorities on Thursday after their murder-suicide attempt failed.

James Morrow, 70, shot his 65-year-old wife Anne Morrow in the back of the head with a .32-caliber pistol and then turned the gun on himself, planning to kill them both, said Lieutenant Raymond Lovell of the Loxley Police Department.

When their wounds did not prove fatal, James Morrow drove their truck to the police department in Loxley, about 20 miles east of Mobile, and the couple explained what happened, Lovell said.

A suicide note and the handgun used were found inside the Morrows' Ford F-150, where the shootings occurred.

The husband and wife were transported to the University of South Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office interviewed them at the hospital. The couple said they wanted to die because of financial struggles, according to sheriff's spokesman Anthony Lowery.

"They laid everything out for it to be successful," he said. "Fortunately for them, it was not."

Lowery said no charges have been filed, "but it is not legal to shoot someone in the state of Alabama even with their permission."

