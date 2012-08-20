Japan's Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) is to acquire the Australian unit of New Zealand's frozen bread dough maker Yarrows for 4 billion yen ($50.40 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Sumitomo, along with Singapore flour miller Prima, will buy Yarrow's plants in Sydney and Perth. Sumitomo and Prima will invest 40 percent each in their joint venture.

Yarrows controls more than 90 percent of the frozen dough market in Australia, the paper said.

Through the acquisition, Sumitomo plans to expand sales to major customers in the United States such as sandwich restaurant operator Subway, Nikkei said.

