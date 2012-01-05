NEW YORK Investment firm Summit Partners has closed two equity funds with combined commitments of $3.22 billion, bringing the firm's total amount available for investment to more than $9 billion, Summit said on Thursday

Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund VIII, a $2.7 billion fund formed to invest primarily in profitable, growing companies, will target equity commitments of more than $45 million, the Boston-based investment firm said.

Summit Partners Venture Capital Fund III is a $520 million fund formed to invest in private, emerging growth companies. It will target equity investments of up to $45 million.

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners has raised a total of 16 equity funds and subordinated debt funds with combined assets of more than $14 billion.

It invests across several industries, including technology, healthcare, financial technology and services, consumer and industrial.

