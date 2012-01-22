PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 22 (TheWrap.com) - In an early sign that this year's Sundance festival will be full of documentary acquisitions, Sony Pictures Classics acquired North American rights to "Searching for Sugar Man," Malik Bendjelloul's directorial debut, while Magnolia bought "The Queen of Versailles."

"Sugar Man" is the story of an obscure folk singer called Rodriguez, writing and singing about the hard streets of Detroit in 1970, who disappeared after a couple of albums despite a rare talent.

Earlier Friday, the film sparked a standing ovation -- with the audience both crying and cheering -- when it was shown at the festival. It premiered at the festival on Thursday night, as the Opening Night Film of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the festival.

Sony Pictures Classics' "passion for this film combined with their stellar track record makes them the perfect distributors for it," producer Simon Chinn, of Red Box Films, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Magnolia Pictures announced Friday that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the documentary "The Queen of Versailles," which premiered to a sold-out crowd on opening night of the festival.

The Evergreen Pictures documentary is directed by Lauren Greenfield and executive produced by her husband, executive producer Frank Evers. It's based on time-share developer David Siegel, his wife Jackie and the construction of their 90,000-square-foot mansion in Florida.

Controversy accompanied "The Queen of Versailles" to the festival. Earlier this month, Sigel filed a defamation suit against the filmmakers. He claimed that the promotional materials for the movie mischaracterized him and damaged his reputation.

The movie "brilliantly encapsulates the salient issues of the American economic downturn, while also being one of the jaw-droppingly entertaining films I've seen in a very long time," Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles said in a statement. "Lauren Greenfield is an exceptionally talented filmmaker with a wonderfully humanistic touch, and she has found a truly magnetic, charismatic star in Jackie Siegel."

"I am really excited to be working with Magnolia, who we huddled with late into last night," Lauren Greenfield said. "I feel like we have found a true kindred spirit, who cares as much about our film as we do. I am really looking forward to working with such a smart, impressive team."

A summer theatrical release date is planned for "The Queen of Versailles."