Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SYDNEY Australia's Sundance Resources (SDL.AX) said on Friday it will stand by its proposed A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover by Hanlong Mining despite the Chinese firm not furnishing it with a letter from China Development Bank.
The letter relating to funding support was to have been submitted by Nov 28.
Sundance said in a statement its board still believed the deal for the African-focused iron ore company can be completed on time by May next year.
($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.