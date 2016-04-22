SAO PAULO U.S. renewable energy company SunEdison Inc hopes to maintain its investments in Latin America's solar energy market despite filing for bankruptcy on Thursday, a senior executive said on Friday.

The investments are viewed as long-term and should not be affected, the company's vice president for the region, Carlos Barrera, said in an interview. SunEdison plans to participate in new energy auctions in Brazil although it does not rule out selling some assets, he said.

The company plans to go ahead with installing 120 megawatts worth of power plants in the Brazilian state of Bahia but is in discussions over the future of a 160-megawatt joint venture with Brazil's Renova Energia SA , he said.

"If someone made a proposal we would be open to hearing it... but we have not made any decision at the moment to sell projects in the country," Barrera said, calling Latin America one of SunEdison's two or three most important business units.

