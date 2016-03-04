Solar company SunEdison Inc SUNE.N said on Friday it settled disputes related to the termination of a deal to buy Latin America Power Holding, which owns wind and hydropower projects in Chile and Peru.

SunEdison and its holding company, SunEdison Holdings Corp, agreed to pay $28.5 million to shareholders of Latin America Power.

The settlement will terminate an arbitration proceeding and a restraining order against SunEdison and its yieldco TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O).

The solar company said last month that a U.S. court restrained the company and TerraForm Power from making any unusual asset transfers until a hearing in a lawsuit brought on by investors of Latin American Power.

SunEdison terminated a deal to buy Latin American Power in October - five months after agreeing to acquire the company.

The settlement also allows the dismissal of action filed against the three companies in a New York court by shareholders of Latin America Power.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)