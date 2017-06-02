Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private for $4.5 billion
U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday approved mergers that will allow Sunflower Financial Inc to create a bank holding company.
FirstSun Capital Bancorp will acquire Sunflower Financial, Inc and Sunflower Bank in the deal that will create the bank holding company: Sunflower Reincorporation Sub, Inc.
The Fed also gave approval for FirstSun Capital to acquire Strategic Growth Bank Incorporated and Strategic Growth Bancorp Incorporated, both of El Paso, Texas. Capital Bank, SSB, of El Paso, Texas, and First National Bank of New Mexico will be tied up in the deal.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
CHICAGO Grain handler Lansing Trade Group LLC is buying Interstate Commodities, marking another step in consolidation that is rippling through the U.S. agriculture sector as persistently low prices keep pressure on profits.
ZURICH Nestle has acquired a minority stake in U.S. healthy ready meals group Freshly, as the Swiss food giant seeks to hone its distribution network in a rapidly changing U.S. market.