Visitors are seen on a camera viewfinder as they wait for a taxi outside Sun Hung Kai Properties headquarters in Hong Kong May 4, 2012. Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai Properties said its former chairman Walter Kwok was arrested and later bailed as part of a high-profile anti-corruption probe that has already included his two younger billionaire brothers and the former No.2 official in the city's government. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS REAL ESTATE CRIME LAW)

The company logo of Sun Hung Kai Properties is seen on a fence outside its headquarters in Hong Kong May 4, 2012. Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd fell 1.8 percent after trading resumed on Friday afternoon, following a company announcement that former chairman Walter Kwok had been arrested. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW LOGO REAL ESTATE)

HONG KONG Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK) fell 1.8 percent after trading resumed on Friday afternoon, following a company announcement that former chairman Walter Kwok had been arrested.

The Hong Kong-based property developer said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that Walter Kwok, eldest of the three Kwok brothers and a non-executive board member, had informed the company that he had been arrested on Thursday night by Hong Kong anti-graft body the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), and had since been released on bail.

The company's shares, which were suspended on Friday morning, were down 1.3 percent at HK$93.10 at 1.06 a.m. EDT (0506 GMT), lagging a 0.7 percent drop in the broader index .HSI.

