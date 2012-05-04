Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
HONG KONG Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK) fell 1.8 percent after trading resumed on Friday afternoon, following a company announcement that former chairman Walter Kwok had been arrested.
The Hong Kong-based property developer said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that Walter Kwok, eldest of the three Kwok brothers and a non-executive board member, had informed the company that he had been arrested on Thursday night by Hong Kong anti-graft body the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), and had since been released on bail.
The company's shares, which were suspended on Friday morning, were down 1.3 percent at HK$93.10 at 1.06 a.m. EDT (0506 GMT), lagging a 0.7 percent drop in the broader index .HSI.
(Reporting By Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
LONDON Kraft Heinz Co's rapid retreat from its surprise $143 billion bid for Unilever in the face of stiff resistance knocked the Anglo-Dutch company's shares on Monday as investors assessed the impact of the failed approach.