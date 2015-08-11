HONG KONG Shares of Chinese home appliance retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd surged by the maximum 10 percent limit on Tuesday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would invest $4.6 billion in the company.

Shares of the firm jumped to 15.17 yuan in early trade, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain for the main Shenzhen index where it is listed. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Suning's rival, GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, also jumped 10 percent.

The investment by Alibaba represents its biggest step yet towards integrating online and store-based shopping.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok, Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin)