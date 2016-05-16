HOUSTON Investors have pounded shares of solar companies this year over a lack of profits and lots of debt, but the chief executive of Texas-based solar firm Sunnova Energy Corp said on Sunday the industry can make money long-term if it sheds its growth-at-any-cost style.

Sunnova, ranked as the fourth-largest residential solar energy company in the United States, had positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter and is working to become free cashflow positive, which would allow it to fund its own growth.

"That's our ultimate goal - to self-sustain any capital expenditures we'd like to do," CEO John Berger told Reuters.

Tighter capital markets, along with turmoil in the broader energy sector, have slashed prices for solar stocks. The MAC Global Solar Energy Index .SUNIDX has fallen in half over the past 12 months.

In April, SunEdison Inc SUNE.N, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable.

Berger, an industry contrarian who has criticized subsidies for renewable power, said many solar companies have tended to overpay when acquiring customers, while having high overhead costs and too much debt.

"There's a growing amount of concern about ... whether this industry can make money," he said.

Privately held Sunnova raised $300 million in March from Energy Capital Partners, a private equity firm, and has so far raised some $1.5 billion in debt and equity since starting up about four years ago.

In response to investor worries about costs, Berger said companies should show more restraint.

"There's nothing fundamentally wrong with this sector," he said. "You just have to have a more thoughtful approach to financing the business and running companies."

(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)