Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
Solar panel maker SunPower Corp said it will restructure its Philippines manufacturing operations and cut about 900 jobs, citing challenging industry conditions.
The company said it will temporarily idle six of its 12 lines at its cell manufacturing plant and 20 percent of its panel manufacturing in the Philippines to reduce inventory, lower operational costs and improve efficiency.
Sunpower will also reduce its workforce by about 900 employees, mainly in the Philippines.
The San Jose, California-based company expects to record a restructuring charge of between $10 million and $17 million, most of which will be in the fourth quarter. More than 90 percent of these charges would be cash.
Solar panel makers' profits have been hit by the steep decline in prices for the panels that turn sunlight into electricity because of a glut of supply and declining government subsidies for renewable energy.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by David Cowell)
SYDNEY A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.