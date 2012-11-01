Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
U.S. solar company SunPower Corp (SPWR.O) reported a decline in quarterly loss as it generated more revenue from North America and cut panel costs.
The company, which is majority owned by France's Total SA (TOTF.PA), lost $48.5 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter. SunPower had a loss of $370.8 million, or $3.77 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from North America rose 36 percent.
Total Revenue fell 8 percent to $648.9 million and selling costs declined 10 percent.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Nichola Groom; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.