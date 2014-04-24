Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), a maker of solar panels, on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss as revenue rose in its largest North American market.
Profit in the quarter was $65 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a loss of $54.7 million, or 46 cents in the same quarter a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.