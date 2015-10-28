SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported a surprise quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for rooftop installation, and forecast 2015 earnings above expectations.

The company's shares rose 6.7 percent after the bell.

SunPower said it expected 2015 adjusted profit of $1.95 to $2.05 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sunpower, like rival SunEdison Inc SUNE.N, has been benefiting from strong demand for residential solar panel installation, fueled largely by cheap panel prices, particularly those made in China.

"Our residential business was our best performing segment for the quarter. In particular, North American demand remains high," Chief Executive Tom Werner said.

SunPower's residential business was the only unit to report a rise in revenue in the quarter. Revenue rose 6 percent to $163.6 million.

The company earned 13 cents per share, excluding items, for the third quarter ended Sept. 27. Analysts expected a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA (TOTF.PA), said adjusted revenue was $441.4 million. Analysts expected revenue of $428.9 million.

SunPower's shares have fallen 5 percent this year, through its Monday close.

(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankaraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Anil D'Silva)