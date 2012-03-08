Suntech Power Holdings Co STP.N posted a quarterly loss and forecast a weak first quarter, a day after rival Canadian Solar (CSIQ.O) issued a similar warning, indicating a recovery is still not in sight for the struggling solar industry.

The company's shares were down 6 percent at $2.75 in premarket trade on Thursday. They closed at $2.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange

The solar industry has suffered due to a 50 percent drop in the price of panels that has eroded profit margins.

The company expects gross margin in the first quarter to be 3 percent to 6 percent, lower than its fourth-quarter margin of 9.9 percent.

Suntech, the world's biggest producer of photovoltaic solar panels, expects first-quarter shipments to decline by about 30 percent from the fourth quarter.

"Looking into 2012, we expect excess capacity and further policy adjustments in Europe and the U.S. will result in a sustained period of intense competition in the solar industry," Chief Executive Zhengrong Shi said in a statement.

The company expects full-year shipments in the range of 2.1 gigawatt (GW) to 2.5 GW, marginally higher than the 2.09 GW it shipped in 2011.

On Wednesday, smaller Chinese rival Canadian Solar posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast sequentially lower shipments and margins for the first quarter.

Suntech Power, which has said it will halt its capacity expansion in 2012, expects to maintain cell and module production capacity at 2.4 GW and wafer capacity at 1.6 GW this year.

Like its competitors First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) and Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N), Suntech has sought to reduce production costs to make the renewable power source less reliant on government subsidies that make it competitive with fossil fuel power plants.

Germany plans to slash solar power subsidies by up to 30 percent, spelling further trouble for companies selling solar panels in the world's No.2 market.

Suntech Power's fourth-quarter net loss attributable to holders of American Depositary Shares (ADS) was $136.9 million, or 76 cents per ADS, compared with a profit of $358.0 million, or $1.83 per ADS, a year ago.

Revenue fell by a third to $629 million.

Suntech Power shares have lost about 69 percent of their market value in the last one year, compared with a 66 percent decline in the broader MAC Global Solar Energy Index .SUNIDX.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Gopakumar Warrier)