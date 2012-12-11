Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd plans to raise up to $6 billion in an initial public offering of its food and non-alcoholic beverage unit, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The unit, Suntory Beverage and Food Limited, plans to list in the second half of 2013, raising between 400 billion yen and 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion to $6.1 billion), the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.
The news was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper.
A company spokeswoman said she was checking on the report.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.