HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
WELLINGTON New Zealand's Superannuation Fund said on Friday it had entered a conditional agreement to buy a 17 percent stake in retirement village operator Metlifecare (MET.NZ) for NZ$126 million ($105.11 million).
Under the agreement, the fund would buy shares for NZ$3.53 per share, and take the fund's total holding of the company to 19.9 percent.
The announcement follows a statement by New Zealand infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd (IFT.NZ) earlier in the day that it would buy a 19.9 percent stake in Metlifecare.
Australia's FKP Property Group FKP.AX is unloading all of its 37.7 percent holding in the retirement village operator. ($1 = 1.1988 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.