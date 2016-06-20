Welsh rockers Super Furry Animals have always been soccer super fans, but they've now reached a new level after taking their tour to France to lend support to their national team.

The group took to the stage at the Rio Loco music festival on the banks of the River Garonne on Saturday (June 18), two days before Wales face Russia in their last and possible determining Group B match at Toulouse Stadium.

This is Wales's first qualification for a major tournament since 1958. "It's been incredible. As a band, going to watch Wales games, we've only know failure so this is like a dream, you know," lead singer Gruff Rhys said.

The Super Furries also released their first single in seven years "Bing Bong" - and it is a Euro 2016 anthem. After a lengthy break, the Super Furry Animals reunited last year and are back to performing this summer - but only dates that don't clash with Wales matches, the band says.