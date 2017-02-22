European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
HONG KONG/TOKYO Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd, which runs Japan's largest chain of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, said shareholders including European buyout firm Permira [PERM.UL] would sell shares worth up to 82.4 billion yen ($730 million) in an initial public offering next month.
The shareholders will sell as many as 21.1 million shares at an indicative price of 3,900 yen per share, according to a filing by Sushiro Global, valuing the company at 107 billion yen.
The final sale price will be set on March 21 after gauging demand from investors between March 14 and March 17. The shares will start trading on March 30.
The IPO will be managed by Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and UBS AG (UBS.N).
Permira bought Sushiro in 2012 from Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital for about 80 billion yen, and boosted the value of the company by cutting costs on fish ingredients by using its global network.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.