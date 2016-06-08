Suzuki Motor Corp's Executive Vice President Osamu Honda speaks in front of its X-Lander concept car at the 43rd Tokyo Motor Show November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp's executive vice president Osamu Honda is set to resign to take responsibility for the Japanese automaker's use of wrong mileage testing methods, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Suzuki declined to comment.

The company last month admitted that as part of its tests to calculate the fuel economy for some of its vehicles, it had used data compiled from indoor tests performed on individual vehicle parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests as required under Japanese regulations.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)